This X Does Not Exist
Using generative adversarial networks (GAN), we can learn how to create realistic-looking fake versions of almost anything, as shown by this collection of sites that have sprung up in the past month. Learn how it works.
This Person Does Not Exist
The site that started it all, with the name that says it all. Created using a style-based generative adversarial network (StyleGAN), this website had the tech community buzzing with excitement and intrigue and inspired many more sites.
This Cat Does Not Exist
These purr-fect GAN-made cats will freshen your feeline-gs and make you wish you could reach through your screen and cuddle them. Once in a while the cats have visual deformities due to imperfections in the model – beware, they can cause nightmares.
This Rental Does Not Exist
Why bother trying to look for the perfect home when you can create one instead? Just find a listing you like, buy some land, build it, and then enjoy the rest of your life.
This Waifu Does Not Exist
This one is a little stranger than the others, but I bet you'll read more of the plot summary than you expect. It's engrossing.
This URL Does Not Exist
It doesn't, but at the same time it kind of does. Does that sound too cryptic? Click on it and you'll understand (and look at the URL). A simple but effective satire into the entire hype, but definitely doesn't use any deep learning.
This Startup Does Not Exist
If your IP address is in San Francisco, this site actually just redirects to a random portfolio company from an AI-, blockchain-, or crypto-focused venture capital firm. Can you spot the difference? (Disclaimer: that was a joke).
This Question Does Not Exist
By generating seemingly realistic Stack Overflow questions, you can keep this open on your computer to seem like you're actually doing work. The most interesting aspect is the "Other Random Questions" section on the right side of the page, which shows other equally synthetic questions.
This Resume Does Not Exist
To showcase their resume template builder, this company went as far as to incorporate TextgenRNN – not quite a GAN but rather a recurrent neural network (RNN) specializing in text generation. Bonus points – the headshots used in each resume are from thispersondoesnotexist.com.
This Emotion Does Not Exist
While it doesn't necessarily use Deep Learning, this site showcases the power of a relatively simple model's ability to interpret emotions from facial expressions. The results may shock you. Or delight you. Or anger you. Regardless, the site can identify the emotion.
This Vessel Does Not Exist
Drawing a beautiful parallel between Generators and Discriminators in GANs and apprentices and masters in ceramics, this site demonstrates the beautiful ability of neural networks to replicate the mastery of professionals at yet another craft.
These Lyrics Do Not Exist
Now we can generate lyrics for a song given a theme or topic. If only we combined this with text-to-speech and a melody-generating model to create completely original songs. Then the music industry would take GANs seriously.
This Snack Does Not Exist
For when you're feeling especially hungry and creative, this website will remind you that you're more hungry and less creative than you thought.
This Meme Does Not Exist
Honestly, if I had to quantify the site with the largest value-add to humanity, this would be in the top three. Memes galore and so much more on every pageload.
This Chair Does Not Exist
Before I explain this site, you may want to take a seat, preferably in one of the chairs generated by this GAN. What's more is that the chairs are all 3D and you can fine tune the "weirdness."
This Foot Does Not Exist
Note that this is an SMS chatbot. You can text it to get pictures of feet. The pictures are animated. The feet are nonexistent. Why would you want to do this? Who knows.
This Artwork Does Not Exist
Be inspired by minimalism, realism, post-modernism, pre-modernism, modernism, and ancientism (not actually a thing). No matter your art preferences, you can find it here with enough refreshing.
This Chemical Does Not Exist
Who said drug discovery is hard? Just refresh until you find the right chemical. In all seriousness, the fact that this renders a 3D model with the correct bond pairings is impressive.
This Horse Does Not Exist
Some of the horses have people on them, but it seems like they're also generated by the GAN since something always seems a bit off with the people. The horses, as always, look great.
This Word Does Not Exist
Using GPT-2, this website manages to generate words that sound like they should exist, but don't. Great for startup names or baby names (now that the coveted X Æ A-12 is taken).
This MP Does Not Exist
With the state of politics in the world, who wouldn't want a refreshing new face in charge? The author of this site trained a GAN on real faces of UK Parliament. Unfortunately the faces this model generates don't actually exist, but they still get my vote.
This Pony Does Not Exist
This site was created with user experience in mind. You can pan the generated ponies, zoom in, and even auto-expand on hover. And best of all, each pony is uniquely made for you.
This Automobile Does Not Exist
Legend has it Elon used this website to design the Cybertruck. From there, he made some slight changes to the curvature on the left windows, but that was it.
This Eye Does Not Exist
It's not hard to see why this site is impactful. In fact, while you're looking at this site, you might find this site looking back at you. A helpful feature would be Sephora links to the shown makeup, but I wouldn't hold your breath for that feature coming anytime soon.
This Butterfly Does Not Exist
Surprisingly, butterflies look a lot scarier up close and on your monitor. Or is that just me? Anyway, take digitised specimens from the Natural History Musem in London, sprinkle in a little GAN magic, and you get this website.
This City Does Not Exist
The next time your flight attendant tells you to close the window shades, look no further than this website. With it, you can get a unique new overhead view every time you refresh the page. And the best part is, you can almost make out your house from up here!
This Food Blog Does Not Exist
Looking to surprise someone special with a new recipe that'll leave them wondering where you got your newly found culinary talents? Yeah, this is not the site for you. But, if you're looking to share a dank, new, AI-generated site that boasts the prowess of GANs, this site IS for you!
This Fu***ed-up Homer Does Not Exist
I have seen the dark side of the interwebs, and this is 100% cacao (read: very dark), folks. Visit at your own peril – you'll never look at the Simpsons in the same way.
This Fursona Does Not Exist
I'm not sure exactly what to do think of this. On the one hand, I learned the word "fursona" today. On the other hand, I discovered the page "wikifur.com" today. These are strange times. Regardless, excellent execution of a StyleGAN.
This Night Sky Does Not Exist
Over 55% of the world lives in an urban area with immense light pollution, unable to see the beauty of the stars and constellations. Unable to see the wonders of space. Unable to see whether they're a Scorpio or a Pisces – this site aims to solve that by democratizing access to the night sky.
This Music Video Does Not Exist
Next up on the AI chopping block – the music industry. By combining OpenAI's Jukebox and a StyleGAN for visuals, this website will give you a never-before-seen music video worthy of a VMA. Watch out MTV – you're about to have a lot more nominations this year than you expected.
This Beach Does Not Exist
Are you in need of a tropical vacation? Well do we have the perfect deal for you. Exclusively through his site, Vojtěch can sell you a lease to beachfront property with no tourists! Of course, the property only exists inside of a computer, but you're paying for the experience so be grateful.
This Map Does Not Exist
With Apple Maps and Google Maps competing on improving the quality and detail of their maps through satellite imagery and AI, this site takes a completely different approach – just create your own maps with as much detail as you want. Users won't actually check if there's a house there...will they?
This Idea Does Not Exist
Looking for a fun, new side-project? Look no further than this new site that recommends groundbreaking new ideas for companies or open-source projects. It's an I'm Feeling Lucky for how to spend an exotic weekend with some wine and your favorite IDE.
This Sneaker Does Not Exist
Sneaker heads beware – this site will keep you hooked. Feature request: every sneaker should have a button that allows you to instantly send the sneaker's photo to Nike.
This Baseball Player Does Not Exist
Fortunately for the MLB, we've developed a fantastic recruiting pipeline for budding new baseball talent – generate 'em with AI.
This Flag Does Not Exist
It's not often that a country is in the market for a new flag, but on the off chance that they are, this site has them covered. It'll even offer a potentially new name for the flag. You know, just in case they wanna change their name too.
This Interview Does Not Exist
Interviewing is a pain, and this tool is trying to lessen that pain by generating both the questions and the answers. Now, you can sit back and relax before any interview, knowing that this site has got your back. Fingers crossed you get the job!
This Iris Does Not Exist
Do you ever get the feeling that something's watching you? Don't worry, it could just be this GAN and its latest iris. It takes the phrase "I've got my eye on you" to a whole new level.
This Voice Does Not Exist
This might be one of my favorites, not only because the actual voices sound absolutely realistic, but also because the generated sentences are absurd and exactly what I'd expect an AI to say. The voices may not pass a Turing Test, but they'll make you question who's actually on the other end of the phone next time you call customer support.
This Pepe Does Not Exist
In a stroke of absolute brilliance, this site finally delivers what we've all been yearning for since the inception of generative AI models at scale. While you may see some Pepe as blurred or malformed, consider the deformities a visual metaphor for the uncertainty of life and the haziness of trying to predict the future. Either that or the model needs some more training data. But who knows!
This House Does Not Exist
The crack research team at Airbnb has been working on a solution to their supply-chain issues - they're running out of new houses to feature on their marketplace. To solve this, they've built an AI to just generate new house pictures for their listings. Disclaimer: That is a complete joke. True story: I would genuinely live in some of the houses generated by this amazing GAN.